Nine Amrit Bharat Express Trains To Be Flagged Off Soon
Amrit Bharat Express train has steadily expanded modern, passenger-friendly services, ensuring reliability, safety, and enhanced comfort are no longer exclusive to premium travellers.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The railway is going to introduce nine Amrit Bharat Express Trains, which will bring comfortable travel at an affordable cost to passengers across the rail network.
These trains will be introduced soon from West Bengal and Assam to the length and breadth of India, adding to the expanding fleet of modern, affordable trains. They will provide affordable long-distance connectivity from these two states, covering populous states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on the way. They will also cover far-off states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, connecting multiple regions of the country. These services will ease the additional demand for rail travel while offering a comfortable ride experience for travellers.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the railways have redefined mobility for millions who rely on trains as a daily necessity. By bringing comfort and convenience once associated with luxury travel to the common passenger, it has steadily expanded modern, passenger-friendly services, ensuring reliability, safety, and enhanced comfort are no longer exclusive to premium travellers.
“In line with this vision, the Amrit Bharat Express has emerged as a boon for everyday passengers. Conceived as a special offering of the Amrit Kaal, it delivers seamless, non-AC long-distance sleeper class travel at fares of around Rs 500 per thousand kilometres, with short and medium-distance journeys priced proportionally lower, connecting regions often separated by geography and opportunity. The fare structure is simple and transparent, with no dynamic pricing, making it accessible for the common man,” the ministry said.
Since its launch in December 2023, 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains have been operational, and within just one week, nine new services will be added. A new set of Amrit Bharat Express services will extend rail links from the eastern and sub-Himalayan regions to major destinations across southern, western and central India.
Designed To Handle Heavy Passenger Volumes
The Ministry informed that these new Amrit Bharat Express services are being introduced on routes passing through Assam, Bihar and West Bengal, regions that account for a large share of India’s migrant workforce and long-distance rail passengers. Designed to cater to heavy passenger volumes, especially during festive seasons and peak migration periods, these trains will provide reliable, affordable and comfortable connectivity for travellers commuting for employment, education, and family needs across different parts of the country. From New Jalpaiguri, trains will directly connect North Bengal with the southern tip of the country and with central Tamil Nadu, creating seamless corridors across multiple linguistic, cultural and economic zones.
These routes are expected to become vital lifelines for migrant workers, students, traders and families who routinely travel between eastern India and southern educational, industrial and commercial centres. Similarly, new services from Alipurduar will strengthen connectivity between the Dooars region in northeastern India and major metropolitan and industrial hubs in the southern and western parts of the country. For regions that are geographically remote yet strategically important, these trains will act as stable economic and social connectors, improving access to jobs, education, healthcare and markets.
Services Extending Towards Southern
Services extending towards southern hubs such as Bengaluru and Chennai will support workforce mobility and student travel by linking eastern and northeastern regions with major manufacturing, IT and education centres. Direct connectivity to Mumbai and Panvel will strengthen east–west integration, easing business travel and access to key commercial and logistics hubs. Routes passing through Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will improve seamless movement along the eastern corridor, benefiting industrial, coastal and pilgrimage regions.
Modern Amenities For Passengers
Passengers can look forward to a host of modern amenities, including foldable snack tables, mobile and bottle holders, radium floor strips, comfortable seating and berths, modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing, fire suppression mechanisms, and provisions for divyangjan passengers. Fast charging points and pantry cars further enhance long-distance comfort. Rooted in the needs of the common passenger, the Amrit Bharat Express proves that modern design, reliability and improved amenities can be delivered at truly affordable fares. By redefining non-AC long-distance travel for everyday users, it sets the template for inclusive, passenger-centric rail modernisation. The Amrit Bharat Train reflects a future-ready railway system where thoughtful design, indigenous technology and operational excellence converge to make comfortable, reliable and inclusive rail travel the new national standard.
The New Amrit Bharat Express Services Routes
- Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express
- Dibrugarh – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express
- New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express
- New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express
- Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express
- Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express
- Kolkata (Santragachi) – Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express
- Kolkata (Howrah) – Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express
- Kolkata (Sealdah) – Banaras Amrit Bharat Express