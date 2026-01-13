ETV Bharat / bharat

Nine Amrit Bharat Express Trains To Be Flagged Off Soon

New Delhi: The railway is going to introduce nine Amrit Bharat Express Trains, which will bring comfortable travel at an affordable cost to passengers across the rail network.

These trains will be introduced soon from West Bengal and Assam to the length and breadth of India, adding to the expanding fleet of modern, affordable trains. They will provide affordable long-distance connectivity from these two states, covering populous states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on the way. They will also cover far-off states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, connecting multiple regions of the country. These services will ease the additional demand for rail travel while offering a comfortable ride experience for travellers.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the railways have redefined mobility for millions who rely on trains as a daily necessity. By bringing comfort and convenience once associated with luxury travel to the common passenger, it has steadily expanded modern, passenger-friendly services, ensuring reliability, safety, and enhanced comfort are no longer exclusive to premium travellers.

“In line with this vision, the Amrit Bharat Express has emerged as a boon for everyday passengers. Conceived as a special offering of the Amrit Kaal, it delivers seamless, non-AC long-distance sleeper class travel at fares of around Rs 500 per thousand kilometres, with short and medium-distance journeys priced proportionally lower, connecting regions often separated by geography and opportunity. The fare structure is simple and transparent, with no dynamic pricing, making it accessible for the common man,” the ministry said.

Since its launch in December 2023, 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains have been operational, and within just one week, nine new services will be added. A new set of Amrit Bharat Express services will extend rail links from the eastern and sub-Himalayan regions to major destinations across southern, western and central India.

Designed To Handle Heavy Passenger Volumes

The Ministry informed that these new Amrit Bharat Express services are being introduced on routes passing through Assam, Bihar and West Bengal, regions that account for a large share of India’s migrant workforce and long-distance rail passengers. Designed to cater to heavy passenger volumes, especially during festive seasons and peak migration periods, these trains will provide reliable, affordable and comfortable connectivity for travellers commuting for employment, education, and family needs across different parts of the country. From New Jalpaiguri, trains will directly connect North Bengal with the southern tip of the country and with central Tamil Nadu, creating seamless corridors across multiple linguistic, cultural and economic zones.