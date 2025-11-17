ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin's Aide Holds Talks With NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval welcomes Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolay Patrushev, in New Delhi on Monday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Nikolay Patrushev on Monday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval covering various aspects of bilateral ties. The talks largely focused on President Putin's visit to India early next month, it is learnt. Patrushev also met India's National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta.

The Russian president is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit is expected to produce significant outcomes to further solidify bilateral strategic ties. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Jaishankar's visit is also seen as part of the preparations for Putin's trip.