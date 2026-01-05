ETV Bharat / bharat

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Accused Arjun Used To Borrow Money From Her, Claims Victim's Father

Hyderabad: The father of 27-year-old IT professional Nikitha Godishala, who was allegedly murdered in the US, has claimed there may have been a financial angle behind her killing and appealed to the state and central governments to help bring her body back to Hyderabad.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, Anand Godhishala, Nikitha's father, said the prime suspect, Arjun Sharma, used to borrow money from several people, including his daughter. Anand also clarified that Arjun was not Nikitha's ex-boyfriend, as reported by some media outlets, but her former flatmate in the US.

"Arjun Sharma was Nikitha's former flatmate. She used to share an apartment, along with four others. Arjun used to borrow money from everyone there, including from my daughter," he said, alleging that "there might be some financial reason behind Nikitha's death."

Appealing for official assistance, Anand urged both Centre and Telangana government to intervene to facilitate the repatriation of his daughter's body.

He recounted that he had last spoken to Nikitha over the phone on New Year's Eve. Nikitha, the elder daughter of Anand, had been living in the United States for the past four years and was working as a software professional there.