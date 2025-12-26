Nightclub Fire: Goa Court Extends Police Custody Of Luthra Brothers Till December 29
The 10-day remand of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra expired on Friday. Their advocate said the siblings did not oppose the extension of custody.
By PTI
Published : December 26, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST
Panaji: A Goa court on Friday extended till December 29 the police custody of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire earlier this month.
The siblings had fled to Thailand just hours after the tragedy that occurred in Arpora village on December 6 and were deported from that nation on December 17. The judicial magistrate first class of Mapusa court extended the police custody of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra till December 29, their advocate Parag Rao told reporters.
Their initial 10-day remand expired on Friday. Rao said that his clients did not oppose the extension of custody, as they want to cooperate with the investigating officer.
The Luthras, who are currently in the custody of Anjuna police, were not at their nightclub when the blaze broke out, he said. The Anjuna police have registered a case against the brothers for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.
Eight persons have been arrested so far, while police have initiated the process for the issuance of a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused who has fled to the United Kingdom.
On December 22, a court had extended by five days the police custody of Saurabh and Gaurav. The court extended the police custody of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra by five days, said advocate Vishnu Joshi, who is representing the family of victims.
