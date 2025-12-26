ETV Bharat / bharat

Nightclub Fire: Goa Court Extends Police Custody Of Luthra Brothers Till December 29

File photo of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra upon their arrival in New Delhi ( PTI )

Panaji: A Goa court on Friday extended till December 29 the police custody of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire earlier this month.

The siblings had fled to Thailand just hours after the tragedy that occurred in Arpora village on December 6 and were deported from that nation on December 17. The judicial magistrate first class of Mapusa court extended the police custody of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra till December 29, their advocate Parag Rao told reporters.

Their initial 10-day remand expired on Friday. Rao said that his clients did not oppose the extension of custody, as they want to cooperate with the investigating officer.