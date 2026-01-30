Night Sky Treat As Jupiter And Moon Draw Close Tonight
Published : January 30, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Gorakhpur: A rare and striking celestial event will fill the night skies across the country on January 30, when Jupiter and the Moon will appear very close together.
Known as a ‘conjunction,’ the astronomical event occurs when two celestial bodies share nearly the same right ascension and will be visible to the naked eye throughout the country.
Astronomer Amar Pal Singh of the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium said the apparent closest approach, known as an appulse, will occur around 12:08 am IST on January 31, when the angular separation between Jupiter and the Moon will be about 3 degrees and 18 arc-minutes. The technical conjunction will take place a few minutes earlier, around 11:54 pm on January 30, he said.
“The event will be visible against the backdrop of the Gemini constellation. The Moon will be in its waxing gibbous phase, about 93 per cent illuminated, with an apparent magnitude of minus 12.7, while Jupiter will shine at minus 2.47,” Singh said.
“The pair will rise in the east after sunset and reach their closest separation between 2:30 am and 3 am, which Singh said would be the best time for observation due to clearer atmospheric conditions,” he said.
According to him, skywatchers would need no special equipment to view the event, though observers using a telescope can also see Jupiter’s four major moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto, clearly aligned.
“Rural areas away from light pollution are expected to offer better visibility. By the night of January 31, the Moon will have moved slightly ahead of Jupiter, though the two will still appear close together in the sky,” Singh added.
