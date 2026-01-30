ETV Bharat / bharat

Night Sky Treat As Jupiter And Moon Draw Close Tonight

Gorakhpur: A rare and striking celestial event will fill the night skies across the country on January 30, when Jupiter and the Moon will appear very close together.

Known as a ‘conjunction,’ the astronomical event occurs when two celestial bodies share nearly the same right ascension and will be visible to the naked eye throughout the country.

Astronomer Amar Pal Singh of the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium said the apparent closest approach, known as an appulse, will occur around 12:08 am IST on January 31, when the angular separation between Jupiter and the Moon will be about 3 degrees and 18 arc-minutes. The technical conjunction will take place a few minutes earlier, around 11:54 pm on January 30, he said.