Nigerian Drug Racket Busted: Telangana 'Eagle' Team, Delhi Crime Branch Nab 50 Foreign Nationals In Major Operation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (Eagle), in coordination with Delhi Crime Branch, busted a major international drug racket operating out of the national capital, with the arrest of dozens of foreign drug smugglers including several Nigerians.

As per officials, the gang, led by an international drug dealer Nick, involved many Nigerians who were staying illegally in India and selling drugs across various cities. This is the first time in India that so many foreign drug smugglers were caught in a single operation, they said.

As per sources, the Eagle team began investigation months ago, and the breakthrough came during a case linked to Kompally in Hyderabad. In July, the Eagle team arrested Surya, the manager of Malnadu Kitchen Restraunt in Kompally, after he received a courier from Delhi that contained cocaine. During interrogation, Surya revealed having links with Nick, which exposed a nationwide drug network.

Further investigation revealed that Nick had created a cartel with Nigerians living in several metro cities. He allegedly imported drugs illegally through ships docking in Mumbai and Gujarat. The gang delivered drugs to customers across the country based on orders received through WhatsApp, and in some cases, used women and sex workers for delivery.

A 124-member Eagle team, led by the SP, travelled to Delhi to track down and bust the network. For several days, they kept watch on the colonies where the suspects lived. Eagle Director Sandeep Sandilya moved around at night to secretly observe the gang's activities.