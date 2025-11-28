Nigerian Drug Racket Busted: Telangana 'Eagle' Team, Delhi Crime Branch Nab 50 Foreign Nationals In Major Operation
Telangana Eagle and the Delhi Crime Branch have busted an international drug racket operated by Nigerians.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (Eagle), in coordination with Delhi Crime Branch, busted a major international drug racket operating out of the national capital, with the arrest of dozens of foreign drug smugglers including several Nigerians.
As per officials, the gang, led by an international drug dealer Nick, involved many Nigerians who were staying illegally in India and selling drugs across various cities. This is the first time in India that so many foreign drug smugglers were caught in a single operation, they said.
As per sources, the Eagle team began investigation months ago, and the breakthrough came during a case linked to Kompally in Hyderabad. In July, the Eagle team arrested Surya, the manager of Malnadu Kitchen Restraunt in Kompally, after he received a courier from Delhi that contained cocaine. During interrogation, Surya revealed having links with Nick, which exposed a nationwide drug network.
Further investigation revealed that Nick had created a cartel with Nigerians living in several metro cities. He allegedly imported drugs illegally through ships docking in Mumbai and Gujarat. The gang delivered drugs to customers across the country based on orders received through WhatsApp, and in some cases, used women and sex workers for delivery.
A 124-member Eagle team, led by the SP, travelled to Delhi to track down and bust the network. For several days, they kept watch on the colonies where the suspects lived. Eagle Director Sandeep Sandilya moved around at night to secretly observe the gang's activities.
After collecting strong evidence, the Eagle team and the Delhi Crime Branch launched a massive operation on Thursday. Over 220 officers conducted simultaneous raids in 20 locations across Delhi and Greater Noida. Searches were also carried out in Gwalior and Vishakhapatnam.
Police seized cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy pills, several mobile phones, and passports with expired visas. "A total of 50 foreign nationals were arrested, many of whom had overstayed their visas. They will be produced in court and later deported," a senior official said.
Investigation also revealed that the cartel had more than 2,000 customers across India. Police said the gang used the 'dead-drop' method to supply drugs by leaving packets at secret spots instead of meeting directly. Police found that each arrested member handled Rs 5-6 crore in transactions this year alone. The money was routed through 50 mule accounts, withdrawn through ATMs, and later moved to African countries via hawala and cryptocurrency.
The gang also shipped items such as hair used for wigs and clothing to Nigeria and Laos as part of their smuggling network. Nick, who previously operated in India and now lives in Nigeria, coordinated the entire operation with his associates, who entered India on education or business visas but later turned to drug trafficking.
The Eagle team initiated this major operation after discovering that the gang used to supply drugs to students of a Hyderabad university.
