ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nice Joke': Actor Prakash Raj Says His Name Deleted From Voter List Amid Ongoing SIR In Karnataka

Raj expressed wonder over the alleged deletion of his voter ID from the Karnataka electoral roll saying he was born in the constituency.

In a video posted on his social media handles, Raj said, “Friends, I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose vote right has been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR. Nice joke, no?”

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday said that his name from the electoral roll had been deleted in his native state Karnataka where the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is underway.

“I lived in this constituency. I had my school in college, theatre. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too. Well, the joke is nice. Game on,” he said.

“Let me see what is the process I have to go through. What all documents do I have to show to get back my voter ID? Well, game on. But one little word. My friend, you can use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down? Just ask. Bye,” added Raj.

The election commission of India body has set August 17 as the deadline for ending enumeration phase of SIR in Karnataka. The draft voter lists will be published on August 24 while the period for filing objections will be from August 24 to September 23.

The notice phase, for disposal of claims and objections, will begin on August 24 and will go on till October 22 and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 27 as per the ECI schedule.