NIA Working On Two Major Components Of Delhi Blast - Cause And Organization Involved Behind The Incident

Forensic officials at the site in the aftermath of the blast near Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least nine people and gutted several vehicles, in New Delhi. ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Immediately after taking over the Delhi blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday started a thorough examination of two major components of the blast, including the cause of the blast and the organisation involved behind the incident.

A day after a blast rocked the national capital, killing at least 12 people so far, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday handed over the case to the NIA.

Initial investigation revealed that the blast was caused with the help of Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil (ANFO) and detonators.

“Ammonium-nitrate (NH4NO3) is a white crystalline chemical commonly used as a nitrogen-rich fertiliser in agriculture. However, when combined with a fuel source such as fuel oil, a petroleum-based substance, it forms ammonium-nitrate fuel-oil, or ANFO, a powerful bulk industrial explosive,” said YC Modi, former director general of NIA.

Modi said that a proper investigation into the case will ascertain whether ANFO was used in the blast or not.