NIA Working On Two Major Components Of Delhi Blast - Cause And Organization Involved Behind The Incident
Initial investigation revealed that the blast at Red Fort was caused with the help of Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil and detonators.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Immediately after taking over the Delhi blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday started a thorough examination of two major components of the blast, including the cause of the blast and the organisation involved behind the incident.
A day after a blast rocked the national capital, killing at least 12 people so far, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday handed over the case to the NIA.
Initial investigation revealed that the blast was caused with the help of Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil (ANFO) and detonators.
“Ammonium-nitrate (NH4NO3) is a white crystalline chemical commonly used as a nitrogen-rich fertiliser in agriculture. However, when combined with a fuel source such as fuel oil, a petroleum-based substance, it forms ammonium-nitrate fuel-oil, or ANFO, a powerful bulk industrial explosive,” said YC Modi, former director general of NIA.
Modi said that a proper investigation into the case will ascertain whether ANFO was used in the blast or not.
ANFO typically consists of about 94 per cent ammonium nitrate and 6 per cent fuel oil. The ammonium-nitrate serves as the oxidising agent, while fuel oil acts as the combustible material.
Experts said that the fuel oil is absorbed into porous prilled ammonium-nitrate particles, making it relatively easy to handle and transport.
“Detonation requires an initial high-energy stimulus, usually a detonator or booster explosive, because ANFO is quite insensitive to normal ignition sources. The violence of an ANFO explosion arises from the rapid chemical reaction between ammonium-nitrate and fuel oil when ignited,” said Satish Kumar, a bomb squad team member of a central security agency.
ANFO is a low-cost blasting agent, which makes it more attractive for terrorists.
The stability of ANFO during handling and storage reduces the risk of accidental detonation, but once triggered, the result is a violent and widespread destructive blast, such as the one near Delhi’s Red Fort.
“The nature of the blasts indicates the use of some chemical materials. However, the forensic examination will ascertain what kind of chemical was used,” said Kumar.
Earlier in 2012, the bombs that were used in the low-intensity serial blasts which rocked Pune’s bustling Junglee Maharaj Road tested positive for Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil.