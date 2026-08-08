ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Unearths Cross-Border Conspiracy To Plant Ied On Passenger Train, Chargesheets 2

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against two persons accused in a cross-border terror conspiracy involving the alleged smuggling of an IED, firearms, and heroin across the India-Pakistan border to, among other targets, attack a passenger train.

The chargesheet, filed before the NIA special court in Mohali, names Shubham Kumar, who has been arrested, and Jasvir Chaudhary, who remains absconding, an official statement said. The case was registered in February 2026 by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, following the arrest of Kumar.

He was found in possession of a live Improvised Explosive Device, or IED, packed in a metallic case, a remote-control device, a foreign-made .30 bore pistol with a magazine, 20 live cartridges, a mobile phone, and heroin.

The NIA took over the investigation in March 2026 and exposed a conspiracy involving a Pakistan-based handler and his associates in India to procure arms, explosives, and narcotics through cross-border channels.