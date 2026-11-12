ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA To Host Two-Day Anti-Terror Conference After Attack On CRPF Personnel In JK

New Delhi : Amid renewed terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will host a two-day anti-terror conference in the national capital on November 19 and 20, with a focus on Pakistan-backed terrorism, radicalization, terror financing and the growing threat of narco-terrorism.

Officials familiar with the scheduled conference told ETV Bharat that security agencies are expected to deliberate on emerging challenges posed by terrorist networks operating with support from across the border, attempts at radicalization within the country and overseas, and strategies to dismantle the financial and logistical networks sustaining terrorism.

The issue of infiltration from Pakistan is also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations, particularly against the backdrop of a fresh spate of attacks targeting security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. The conference comes days after Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out an attack on a CRPF patrol party at Akhran in Kulgam district on Wednesday, leaving three personnel injured.

Confirming that the injured personnel were out of danger, CRPF Director General GP Singh told ETV Bharat correspondent on Thursday that all three are recovering and are out of danger. Security experts believe the latest attack reflects an attempt by Pakistan-based handlers to revive instability in the Union Territory after a prolonged period of relative calm.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid said the declining number of locally recruited terrorists had prompted Pakistan-based handlers to increasingly depend on foreign terrorists to create disturbances.

"There are not many local terrorists left in Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever 60-70 remain, the majority of them are foreign terrorists. This has prompted Pakistani terror handlers to create anarchy in the region," Vaid said.

He pointed out that the Kulgam attack was significant as security forces had not faced a similar assault in the area for a considerable period. A comparable attack targeting security personnel had taken place in Kulgam in July. According to Vaid, the support infrastructure available to foreign terrorists through local networks remains a major security concern, particularly in parts of South Kashmir.

"South Kashmir is a hotbed of Jamaat-e-Islami, which provides the local network to these terrorists. Today, local boys are not willing to join terrorism, and this has worried Pakistani terror handlers," he said.

Emphasizing that foreign terrorists cannot sustain operations without local assistance, Vaid called for intensified action against overground workers (OGWs) and individuals providing logistical support and shelter to terrorists. "Our security forces need to identify OGWs and local sympathisers and take strong action against them," he said.

Former Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General ML Verma also underlined the importance of dismantling local support networks, arguing that OGWs and sympathisers often facilitate the movement, communication and logistical requirements of terrorists. "On many occasions, it has been found that even local police personnel come under their influence," Verma said.