NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack Case Today

File photo of security personnel at Baisaran area In Pahalgam following the terrorist attack. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a charge sheet today (Dec. 15, 2025) in the Pahalgam terror attack case, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists.

The anti-terror probe agency will present a charge sheet before a NIA special court in Jammu on Monday, officials said. NIA investigations had found direct involvement of three terrorists in the April 22 terror attack.

In June, the NIA had arrested two men for harbouring the three Pakistan-based terrorists, who were killed by the armed forces in July. The arrested duo -- Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Pahalgam -- disclosed the identities of the three assailants as Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).