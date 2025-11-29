Mosque Imam Among Two Detained By NIA From Uttarakhand's Haldwani In Delhi Blast Case
A team comprising the NIA, Delhi Police, LIU(Local Intelligence Unit), and district police raided the mosque at Vanbhoolpura area.
Haldwani: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the Delhi Red Fort blast has detained two individuals including an imam during a raid at a mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani late night on Friday, sources said.
According to sources, late last night, the NIA, Delhi Police, LIU(Local Intelligence Unit), and district police raided a mosque in the Vanbhoolpura area here and detained the individuals. The duo has been taken by the NIA to Delhi as per the sources.
According to police sources, the Haldwani connection of the Delhi blast emerged during the examination of the call details of Dr Umar, the suicide bomber, who blew himself in the i20 car near Red Fort on November 10 leaving at least 15 people dead and several others injured.
Security has been beefed up in the Vanbhulpura area of Haldwani as a precautionary measure. The Haldwani police is tight-lipped about the matter and has not issued any official statement in this regard.
The NIA has so far arrested a total of seven accused in the Delhi blast case. The blast came close on the heels of the busting of what police called a “white collar terror module” including doctors mostly from Kashmir.
Apart from the suicide bomber Dr Umar, who hailed from Koil village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, his neighbour Dr Muzamil, Dr Adil from Anantnag besides others have been arrested by the NIA in the case.
The seventh arrest in the case came on 26 November when the central probe agency arrested a Faridabad resident for allegedly harbouring the Red Fort suicide bomber Dr Umar immediately before the Delhi terror bomb blast.
NIA Arrests Terrorist Umar Un Nabi’s Harbourer in Delhi Terror Blast Case pic.twitter.com/PfSZatavZZ— NIA India (@NIA_India) November 26, 2025
According to the NIA, Soyab of Dhauj, Faridabad (Haryana) had also provided logistical support to Umar before the 10th November car bombing. NIA had earlier arrested six other key aides of the car bomber Umar over the course of its investigation in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.
The agency said it continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack.
