Mosque Imam Among Two Detained By NIA From Uttarakhand's Haldwani In Delhi Blast Case

Haldwani: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the Delhi Red Fort blast has detained two individuals including an imam during a raid at a mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani late night on Friday, sources said.

According to sources, late last night, the NIA, Delhi Police, LIU(Local Intelligence Unit), and district police raided a mosque in the Vanbhoolpura area here and detained the individuals. The duo has been taken by the NIA to Delhi as per the sources.

According to police sources, the Haldwani connection of the Delhi blast emerged during the examination of the call details of Dr Umar, the suicide bomber, who blew himself in the i20 car near Red Fort on November 10 leaving at least 15 people dead and several others injured.

Security has been beefed up in the Vanbhulpura area of Haldwani as a precautionary measure. The Haldwani police is tight-lipped about the matter and has not issued any official statement in this regard.

The NIA has so far arrested a total of seven accused in the Delhi blast case. The blast came close on the heels of the busting of what police called a “white collar terror module” including doctors mostly from Kashmir.