NIA, State Police Making Substantial Arrests In Online Radicalisation Cases; MHA Cites AI-Enabled Surveillance
On question regarding counter-terrorism measures adopted by government, MoS(Home) Nityanand Rai said NIA/State Police have been actively pursuing online radicalisation cases, resulting in substantial arrests.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Tuesday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Police have been actively pursuing online radicalisation cases, resulting in substantial arrests, charge-sheets and convictions.
“An Organized Crime Network Database (OCND) is being developed on NATGRID’s IT platform to facilitate secure data sharing between NIA and State anti terrorist squad (ATSs), while upgraded NATGRID tools, particularly ‘GANDIVA’, are supporting multi-source data collection and analysis,” said Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai in the Parliament.
Responding to an unstarred question raised by Congress MP E Tukaram in the Lok Sabha, Rai said that inter-agency coordination between central agencies and state police has enabled successful joint operations against terror modules, which are involved in recruitment, financing of terrorism.
“During the last two years, the Government has undertaken various major counter-terrorism measures, focusing on intelligence enhancement, inter-agency coordination, addressing emerging threats through online radicalisation and encrypted digital platforms and strengthening of border security, which have significantly strengthened the capacity of Central and State law enforcement agencies for mitigation of terror risks,” Rai said.
He said that NIA has also established a National Terror Database Fusion and Analysis Centre (NTDFAC) with big-data analytical capability, supported by improved coordination with Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) for prioritised forensic analysis and scientific collection of evidence.
The coordination has been strengthened through enhanced Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) connectivity up to the district level, thereby improving analytical and predictive functions of various MAC focus groups on- violent extremism, emerging security challenges, cryptocurrency, drug-trafficking, terror financing, bio-terrorism, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), cyber coordination etc, Rai said.
“The MAC to Subsidiary-MAC (SMAC) network has been upgraded with the aim to enhance hardware and network speeds. It also provides for AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) enabled software facilities for real-time analysis of inputs,” the minister said.
Rai said that the central agencies, such as, NIA, National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), supported by the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) platform, are increasingly leveraging digital tools for seamless data sharing and analysis.
Rai further mentioned that in order to put a check on online radicalisation and misuse of encrypted digital platforms, large number of URLs have been blocked under Information Technology Act, 2000, alongside intensified cyber-patrolling and digital surveillance measures.
“The border guarding forces have been equipped with advanced surveillance technologies including drones, thermal imagers, night- vision devices, sensors and real-time radar and optical systems along key borders for strengthening border security,” he added.
Stating that India has enhanced intelligence sharing with the partner countries to counter cross-border terrorism, Rai said, “Under Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), electronic surveillance, improved fencing, intensified patrolling and increased use of drones and sensors have strengthened security on sensitive borders. These measures have resulted in reduced infiltration attempts, higher drone interceptions, and large recoveries of arms, ammunition and narcotics. Multiple terror networks have been neutralized through coordinated operations.”
Rai said that priority has been placed on developing skilled forensic human resources and upgrading laboratory infrastructure, greatly enhancing the technical and analytical capabilities needed for effective investigations.
“In the last few years, a focused mission has been taken up for modernization of forensics in the country, both for the central government and state government schemes, which are worth more than Rs 4,800 crore. Projects worth approximately Rs 233 crore have been approved for 25 States and Union Territories for the modernisation and upgradation of State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs). These initiatives have enabled States to procure advanced DNA testing machines, modern forensic equipment, and mobile forensic vans to facilitate faster, on-site investigations and enhance the efficiency of forensic response mechanisms,” Rai said.
