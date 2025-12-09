ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA, State Police Making Substantial Arrests In Online Radicalisation Cases; MHA Cites AI-Enabled Surveillance

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Tuesday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Police have been actively pursuing online radicalisation cases, resulting in substantial arrests, charge-sheets and convictions.

“An Organized Crime Network Database (OCND) is being developed on NATGRID’s IT platform to facilitate secure data sharing between NIA and State anti terrorist squad (ATSs), while upgraded NATGRID tools, particularly ‘GANDIVA’, are supporting multi-source data collection and analysis,” said Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai in the Parliament.

Responding to an unstarred question raised by Congress MP E Tukaram in the Lok Sabha, Rai said that inter-agency coordination between central agencies and state police has enabled successful joint operations against terror modules, which are involved in recruitment, financing of terrorism.

“During the last two years, the Government has undertaken various major counter-terrorism measures, focusing on intelligence enhancement, inter-agency coordination, addressing emerging threats through online radicalisation and encrypted digital platforms and strengthening of border security, which have significantly strengthened the capacity of Central and State law enforcement agencies for mitigation of terror risks,” Rai said.

He said that NIA has also established a National Terror Database Fusion and Analysis Centre (NTDFAC) with big-data analytical capability, supported by improved coordination with Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) for prioritised forensic analysis and scientific collection of evidence.

The coordination has been strengthened through enhanced Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) connectivity up to the district level, thereby improving analytical and predictive functions of various MAC focus groups on- violent extremism, emerging security challenges, cryptocurrency, drug-trafficking, terror financing, bio-terrorism, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), cyber coordination etc, Rai said.

“The MAC to Subsidiary-MAC (SMAC) network has been upgraded with the aim to enhance hardware and network speeds. It also provides for AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) enabled software facilities for real-time analysis of inputs,” the minister said.