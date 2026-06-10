NIA Special Court Issues Proclamation Against Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin, Three Others In 1996 Terrorism Case
The order was issued after the court found that the accused had absconded and were deliberately evading arrest.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Srinagar: A special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act in Srinagar on Wednesday issued a proclamation against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and three other accused in connection with a terrorism-related case registered in 1996, directing them to appear before the court by July 14.
The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA) and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Manjeet Rai, after the court found that the accused had absconded and were deliberately evading arrest. Court records reveal that the proclamation proceedings were initiated in Criminal Miscellaneous Application No 169/2026 arising out of FIR No. 05/1996 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar. The case was disposed of on Wednesday after the proclamation order was issued.
The proclamation has been issued under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 against Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, son of Ghulam Rasool Shah and a resident of Soibugh in Budgam district; Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan of Srigufwara in Anantnag district; Sher Mohammad alias Bahadur alias Riyaz of Malangam in Bandipora district; and Nasir Yousuf Qadri, originally from Habba Kadal in Srinagar and presently residing in Bemina.
According to the prosecution, Salahuddin is the chief of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, while the other accused are allegedly associated with the outfit in different capacities. The court observed that despite the issuance of arrest warrants and repeated efforts by police agencies, the accused could not be apprehended.
"The accused persons are absconding and concealing their whereabouts to avoid execution of warrants," the court noted while ordering proclamation proceedings. As per the prosecution, the case dates back to April 1996 when the Criminal Investigation Department's CIK Srinagar unit received information alleging that Pakistani intelligence agencies were motivating Kashmiri youth to join militant organisations and undergo arms training across the border.
Investigators alleged that Salahuddin was among those encouraging and motivating youth through speeches and other activities linked to terrorism.
The accused are facing charges under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the erstwhile Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and E&IMCO-related laws. Court records show that the FIR also invokes Sections 121, 121-A, 153-A and 153-B of the RPC, along with Section 13 of the UAPA.
During the proceedings, the prosecution informed the court that warrants issued against the accused had remained unexecuted for years. Reports submitted by police authorities, field officials and local functionaries indicated that the accused were absconding and their whereabouts were unknown.
After examining the material placed before it, the court held that the legal requirements for issuance of a proclamation under Section 84 of the BNSS had been fulfilled. The court directed all four accused to appear before it on or before July 14, 2026. It also ordered that the proclamation be published and served in accordance with the procedure prescribed under law.
Salahuddin also heads the United Jihad Council, an umbrella grouping of several terror organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been designated as a global terrorist by the United States and has been listed as an individual terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
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