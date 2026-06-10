ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Special Court Issues Proclamation Against Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin, Three Others In 1996 Terrorism Case

Srinagar: A special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act in Srinagar on Wednesday issued a proclamation against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and three other accused in connection with a terrorism-related case registered in 1996, directing them to appear before the court by July 14.



The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA) and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Manjeet Rai, after the court found that the accused had absconded and were deliberately evading arrest. Court records reveal that the proclamation proceedings were initiated in Criminal Miscellaneous Application No 169/2026 arising out of FIR No. 05/1996 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar. The case was disposed of on Wednesday after the proclamation order was issued.

The proclamation has been issued under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 against Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, son of Ghulam Rasool Shah and a resident of Soibugh in Budgam district; Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan of Srigufwara in Anantnag district; Sher Mohammad alias Bahadur alias Riyaz of Malangam in Bandipora district; and Nasir Yousuf Qadri, originally from Habba Kadal in Srinagar and presently residing in Bemina.

According to the prosecution, Salahuddin is the chief of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, while the other accused are allegedly associated with the outfit in different capacities. The court observed that despite the issuance of arrest warrants and repeated efforts by police agencies, the accused could not be apprehended.

"The accused persons are absconding and concealing their whereabouts to avoid execution of warrants," the court noted while ordering proclamation proceedings. As per the prosecution, the case dates back to April 1996 when the Criminal Investigation Department's CIK Srinagar unit received information alleging that Pakistani intelligence agencies were motivating Kashmiri youth to join militant organisations and undergo arms training across the border.