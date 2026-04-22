ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Seizes Two Residential houses In Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama In CRPF Group Centre Attack Case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday seized two houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district belonging to one of the accused persons involved in a fidayeen attack on a paramilitary forces camp in 2017.

The two residential houses belonged to Fayaz Ahmed Magray who is one of the accused in the Lethpora attack carried out by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in 2017. Magray is in NIA custody.

An official said the seized property houses include one storey and two storey houses in Awantipora's Lethpora.

In the said attack, five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed at Lethpora when a group of heavily armed terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out the attack on CRPF Group Centre there.

The seizure followed the NIA court order in Jammu on March 5. A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered regarding the attack.