NIA Seizes Two Residential houses In Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama In CRPF Group Centre Attack Case
The attack dates back to 2017 when heavily armed fidayeen terrorists carried out the attack on CRPF Group Centre in Lethpora.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday seized two houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district belonging to one of the accused persons involved in a fidayeen attack on a paramilitary forces camp in 2017.
The two residential houses belonged to Fayaz Ahmed Magray who is one of the accused in the Lethpora attack carried out by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in 2017. Magray is in NIA custody.
An official said the seized property houses include one storey and two storey houses in Awantipora's Lethpora.
In the said attack, five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed at Lethpora when a group of heavily armed terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out the attack on CRPF Group Centre there.
The seizure followed the NIA court order in Jammu on March 5. A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered regarding the attack.
The seizure of the property comes close on the heels after a special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir acquitted three men from Baramulla's Sopore town in a terror case.
The court said the prosecution failed to prove the alleged recovery of arms and their links to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara Manjeet Singh Manhas acquitted Waseem Irshad Gabroo of Takiyabal, Mehraj-ud-Din Wani of the Badshah Masjid area, and Mehraj-ud-Din Gojri of Batpora, all residents of Sopore in north Kashmir, giving them the “benefit of doubt.”
The court said the prosecution case was marked by inconsistencies and lacked credible evidence.
The trio was arrested way back in September 2020 during checking at Drugmulla area of frontier Kupwara district.
Read More: