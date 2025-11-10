ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Requests Delhi HC To Hold In-Camera Hearing On Plea Seeking Death Penalty For Yasin Malik

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to hold in-camera proceedings in its plea seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, who is currently serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

Appearing via video conference from Tihar Jail before a Bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain, Malik expressed anguish over the prolonged delay in the appeal, stating, "It's been three years since the NIA filed the appeal. Keeping a person in limbo about whether he will be awarded the death sentence or not is psychological torture."

The anti-terror agency, citing the sensitivity of the case and security concerns, requested the Justice Chaudhary-led Bench to restrict public access and provide a private virtual link.

An in-camera hearing is a private court proceeding in which no other party except the accused and the prosecution is permitted to appear in court. The High Court scheduled a hearing on the NIA's application for January 28, 2026.

In September, Yasin Malik, in an 85-page affidavit submitted before the high court, claimed that he spent nearly three decades as a key figure in a state-sanctioned "backchannel" mechanism, working with a succession of prime ministers, intelligence chiefs and even business tycoons to foster peace in Jammu and Kashmir.