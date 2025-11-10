NIA Requests Delhi HC To Hold In-Camera Hearing On Plea Seeking Death Penalty For Yasin Malik
The bench has posted the matter to January 28 for hearing the arguments.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to hold in-camera proceedings in its plea seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, who is currently serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.
Appearing via video conference from Tihar Jail before a Bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain, Malik expressed anguish over the prolonged delay in the appeal, stating, "It's been three years since the NIA filed the appeal. Keeping a person in limbo about whether he will be awarded the death sentence or not is psychological torture."
The anti-terror agency, citing the sensitivity of the case and security concerns, requested the Justice Chaudhary-led Bench to restrict public access and provide a private virtual link.
An in-camera hearing is a private court proceeding in which no other party except the accused and the prosecution is permitted to appear in court. The High Court scheduled a hearing on the NIA's application for January 28, 2026.
In September, Yasin Malik, in an 85-page affidavit submitted before the high court, claimed that he spent nearly three decades as a key figure in a state-sanctioned "backchannel" mechanism, working with a succession of prime ministers, intelligence chiefs and even business tycoons to foster peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
On May 24, 2022, a trial court sentenced the separatist leader to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and IPC.
He had pleaded guilty to the charges, including those under the UAPA, and was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Appealing against the sentence, the NIA emphasised that a terrorist cannot be sentenced life term only because he has pleaded guilty and chosen not to go through a trial.
While seeking enhancement of the sentence to the death penalty, the agency said if such dreaded terrorists are not given capital punishment on account of pleading guilty, there would be a complete erosion of the sentencing policy, and terrorists would have a way out to avoid a death sentence. (With Agency Inputs)
