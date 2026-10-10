ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Registers Case To Probe Attack On Captain Smit Machchhar Aboard Flydubai Flight

Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, while travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv

Captain Smit Machchhar attack
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to probe last month's mid-air cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a flydubai flight, officials said on Saturday. The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, they said.

Indian national pilot Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, while travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, "in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash," the officials said, citing an FIR registered by the NIA on October 9.

TAGGED:

CAPTAIN SMIT MACHCHHAR
COCKPIT ATTACK ON SMIT MACHCHHAR
FLYDUBAI FLIGHT
NIA
CAPTAIN SMIT MACHCHHAR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.