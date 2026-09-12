ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir In Terror-Related Case

The raids were carried out at several locations in Kulgam and Bandipora districts and in the Sopore area of Baramulla district.

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir In Terror-Related Case
Representational image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were carried out at several locations in Kulgam and Bandipora districts, and in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, they said. "The NIA teams carried out searches at several residential houses in connection with its ongoing investigation in case RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU," an official said. Further details are awaited.

Also read:

Terror Funding Case: Delhi HC Asks NIA If Engineer Rashid Can Be Released On Bail With Stringent Conditions

TAGGED:

NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY
JAMMU KASHMIR NIA RAIDS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.