ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir In Terror-Related Case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were carried out at several locations in Kulgam and Bandipora districts, and in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, they said. "The NIA teams carried out searches at several residential houses in connection with its ongoing investigation in case RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU," an official said. Further details are awaited.