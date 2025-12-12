ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Raids ISIS Suspect's House In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team raided a man's house in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in connection with his alleged link with the ISIS terror network, officials said here on Friday.

The NIA team raided the house of Shahnawaj Alam in the Ansar Nagar area on Thursday and seized a laptop, a printer, and other gadgets that might have been used for the terror link, they said.

The NIA officials remained tight-lipped about the content of the laptop and other documents seized from the residence of the suspect. Sources in the district police confirmed that the raids were carried out by a team of the NIA.