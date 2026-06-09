ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Raids In Punjab, Haryana To Probe Terror-Gangster Nexus Cases Linked To Pak-Based Terrorist

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with three terror-gangster network cases related to Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. NIA teams conducted coordinated searches at multiple premises at 18 locations in nine districts of the two states and examined several persons to gather relevant information.

They also seized several digital devices and documents, along with information linked with various communication networks, financial transactions and activities of persons under the agency’s scanner in the three cases, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

All the information and evidence collected during the searches have been sent for scrutiny as well as forensic and technical examination to unravel the larger cross-border conspiracy.

Notices have been issued to certain individuals to join the investigation for further examination as part of NIA’s ongoing probe aimed at unravelling the larger conspiracy behind the network operated by gangster-turned-terrorist Bhatti from across the border, the statement said.