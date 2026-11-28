ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Probing Role Of Myanmar-Based Ethnic Armed Groups, Anti-India Elements In Terror Acts In Manipur

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opened a fresh investigation into the role of Myanmar-based ethnic armed organisations and other anti-India elements in alleged terrorist activities in Manipur, officials said on Saturday.

They said these ethnic armed organisations are allegedly supplying arms, ammunition and explosives to proscribed and insurgent groups in India. The NIA has filed an FIR in this regard on the direction of the Union Home Ministry to unearth a larger conspiracy behind acts of terror in Manipur.

The agency is already looking into the alleged involvement of US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals in training ethnic armed groups in Myanmar. The seven were arrested by the NIA earlier this year on charges of illegally crossing over to Myanmar from India. The US national is currently out on default bail.

According to the latest FIR, "certain ethnic armed organisations and other anti-India elements" operating from Myanmar, in criminal conspiracy with leadership and cadres of proscribed terrorist outfits and insurgent organisations like People's Liberation Army (PLA), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Pro), etc., are committing terrorist activities in Manipur.

These organisations are also raising, providing and transmitting funds through clandestine channels, with the intent that such arms, ammunition, explosives and funds are used for the commission of terrorist acts within India, the FIR said.