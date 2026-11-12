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NIA To Probe Online Radicalisation Of Youths By Pak-Based Gangster

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has registered a case to probe the online radicalisation of Indian youths by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and other ISI agents with the intention to carry out terror attacks in the country, officials said on Thursday.

The probe stems from a case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in April this year. The FIR named eight accused in the case, including Bhatti, an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent based in Pakistan. ISI is Pakistan's spy agency.

The central government had in September this year declared the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The action was taken as the Centre believed that the SBN was involved in "terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India." Others named as accused in the NIA's First Information Report (FIR) included Md Hamad Barkati, Abid Jatt, Major Hamid, Major Iqbal -- all of whom are ISI agents -- and one Major Anwar based in Pakistan.