NIA Intensifies Monitoring Social Media Platforms To Detect Anti-India Activities
An alert has been sounded across the country as forces inimical to India’s security might try to create terror during the festive season.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The cyber unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified monitoring social media activities of suspected anti-India activists following inputs that Jehadi outfits might try to create terror during the festive season in different places across the country.
In fact, the agency received the inputs following interrogation of a migrant labourer from Bihar who was arrested by the NIA from Tamil Nadu in April.
“We have got the information that the terror outfits are instigating violent activities through different social media handles,” a senior official told ETV Bharat here on Saturday.
Quoting intelligence reports, the official said that an alert has been sounded across the country as forces inimical to India’s security might try to create terror during the festive season.
“An alert has been sounded across the country. All the State police forces have been asked to maintain maximum alert,” the official added.
It is worth mentioning that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Akhalatur alias Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid from Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu in April.
A resident of Katihar district of Bihar, according to the NIA investigation, Akhalatur was involved in anti-national activities.
“He was in touch with LeT handlers in Pakistan through cyberspace and conspired with them to target Kafirs (non-believers of Islam). Akhalatur also tried to contact arms and weapons dealers with the intent to purchase weapons to execute a Jihadi style attack to destabilise the country,” the NIA said.
Several Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, including LeT, Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) and others have been using the social media platforms to influence gullible youths from across the country.
“An alert has also been sounded to the cyber security units of different States so that they can also keep a tab on anti-India activities,” the official said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna said that the terrorist organisation would definitely try to influence the gullible youths to get involved in terror activities.
“As it has become impossible for the terrorist organisation to send their people from across the border to influence youths in India, they are now taking the help of social media platforms to influence youths and make them involved in terror activities,” said Khanna.
After getting a major setback during Operation Sindoor, the terrorist organisations are desperate to make their presence in India, he said.
“Aware of the trend, security agencies in India have also prepared them to deal with any kind of crisis, even if it’s a fight through social media,” Khanna said.
A National Terror Data Fusion & Analysis Centre (NTDFAC) has been established for enabling big data analytics and facilitating the automation and digitisation of the various investigative processes, procedures to strengthen supervision and enhance efficiency, consistency and accountability.
Under this programme, the National Investigation Agency has been training cyber officials of other central security agencies to make them aware of the use of a central database for detecting terrorist members by facial recognition.