NIA Intensifies Monitoring Social Media Platforms To Detect Anti-India Activities

According to the NIA, several Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, including LeT, Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) and others have been using the social media platforms to influence gullible youths from across the country. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The cyber unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified monitoring social media activities of suspected anti-India activists following inputs that Jehadi outfits might try to create terror during the festive season in different places across the country.

In fact, the agency received the inputs following interrogation of a migrant labourer from Bihar who was arrested by the NIA from Tamil Nadu in April.

“We have got the information that the terror outfits are instigating violent activities through different social media handles,” a senior official told ETV Bharat here on Saturday.

Quoting intelligence reports, the official said that an alert has been sounded across the country as forces inimical to India’s security might try to create terror during the festive season.

“An alert has been sounded across the country. All the State police forces have been asked to maintain maximum alert,” the official added.

It is worth mentioning that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Akhalatur alias Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid from Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu in April.

A resident of Katihar district of Bihar, according to the NIA investigation, Akhalatur was involved in anti-national activities.