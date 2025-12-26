NIA Gives Access Of 400 Dossiers Database On Organized Crime Network To State Police Forces
The two-day-long anti-terror conference in New Delhi is elaborately discussing the Pahalgam terror attack, the Delhi Bomb blast, among others.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has given access to a database of 400 dossiers on organized crime networks to the police forces and security agencies of States and UTs across the country.
The database, according to the NIA, includes details of all terrorist organizations active in the country as well as gangsters, including those from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Lawrence Bisnoi group, as well as Khalistani militant groups.
"All the security agencies from States and UTs can utilise the database, which includes FIRs, interrogation reports, fingerprint data, family details of terrorists, voice recording, and other vital components," a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat on the sideline of a two-day-long anti-terror conference organised by the terror investigative agency in the national capital.
Inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah, the conference will discuss in detail the present trend of terrorism in India, the modus operandi of terrorist outfits among others.
The conference will discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, the Delhi Bomb blast, among others. Home Minister Shah will also address a special session of DGPs of all States and UTs in a special session during the conference.
"The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference aim to share experiences and good practices across law enforcement agencies in addressing counter-terrorism issues and lessons from terror investigations," another NIA spokesperson said.
Shaped under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of zero tolerance for terror, the annual conference has become a platform for brainstorming India’s next-generation strategies to counter emerging threats.
The conference is a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal, and forensic experts; and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism, the official said.
The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing formal and informal channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of 'Whole of the Government approach' and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.
The conference includes sessions on collecting evidence from foreign jurisdictions, digital forensics and data analysis in counter terrorism investigations, effective trial management, addressing radicalisation, espionage, and emerging hybrid threats to national security, among others.
Senior officials and experts from law-enforcing agencies will also highlight issues regarding disrupting terror financing networks -- tools, techniques, and case learnings -- as well as creating future-ready counter terrorism strategies and building institutional capacities to address emerging national security issues.
Senior police officials from States and UTs, officials from central agencies and departments dealing with issues related to counter terrorism and experts from related fields such as law and forensics technology are attending the event.
