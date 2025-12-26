ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Gives Access Of 400 Dossiers Database On Organized Crime Network To State Police Forces

File - Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stand guard outside the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has given access to a database of 400 dossiers on organized crime networks to the police forces and security agencies of States and UTs across the country.

The database, according to the NIA, includes details of all terrorist organizations active in the country as well as gangsters, including those from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Lawrence Bisnoi group, as well as Khalistani militant groups.

"All the security agencies from States and UTs can utilise the database, which includes FIRs, interrogation reports, fingerprint data, family details of terrorists, voice recording, and other vital components," a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat on the sideline of a two-day-long anti-terror conference organised by the terror investigative agency in the national capital.

Inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah, the conference will discuss in detail the present trend of terrorism in India, the modus operandi of terrorist outfits among others.

The conference will discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, the Delhi Bomb blast, among others. Home Minister Shah will also address a special session of DGPs of all States and UTs in a special session during the conference.