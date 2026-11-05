NIA Gets Eight-Day Custody Of Malappuram Man In Pahalgam Attack-Related Social Media Case
NIA court granted custody of Muhammed Sanoof, a native of Aikkarappadi in Malappuram district, from 1 pm on Thursday until 11 am on November 13.
By PTI
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Kochi: A special court here on Thursday granted eight-day custody of a Malappuram native accused of posting an offensive comment under a video featuring the daughter of a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack to the NIA
National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Judge Hafees Muhammed granted custody of Muhammed Sanoof (26), a native of Aikkarappadi in Malappuram district, from 1 pm on Thursday until 11 am on November 13.
The court passed the order after hearing the NIA's petition, the special prosecutor and the defence counsel. The NIA recently took over the investigation from the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).
Last year, Muttam police in Idukki district registered a case against Sanoof for allegedly posting an offensive comment under a video featuring the daughter of N Ramachandran, a Kochi native who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.
He was arrested on arrival from abroad this year. Examination of Sanoof's mobile phone allegedly revealed his links with some anti-national groups, prompting the ATS to investigate the matter further, an official said.
The other persons named as accused in the case are Azhari Kuraishi, Faizan Mohammed, Shaheer, Shoeb Ammed and Ibn Ahamed, sources said. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the other accused, who are suspected to be from different parts of the country, they said.
The case has been registered under Sections 148 and 149 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to conspiracy and preparations to wage war against the Government of India.
The accused have also been charged under Sections 18 and 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deal with conspiracy or attempts to commit terrorist acts and recruitment for such acts. According to officials, the NIA is investigating whether the group was involved in any terrorist activities in the country.
Also Read
DIG Sandeep Chaudhary Awarded 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak'; Led Pahalgam Attack Probe