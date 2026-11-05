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NIA Gets Eight-Day Custody Of Malappuram Man In Pahalgam Attack-Related Social Media Case

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kochi: A special court here on Thursday granted eight-day custody of a Malappuram native accused of posting an offensive comment under a video featuring the daughter of a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack to the NIA

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Judge Hafees Muhammed granted custody of Muhammed Sanoof (26), a native of Aikkarappadi in Malappuram district, from 1 pm on Thursday until 11 am on November 13.

The court passed the order after hearing the NIA's petition, the special prosecutor and the defence counsel. The NIA recently took over the investigation from the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Last year, Muttam police in Idukki district registered a case against Sanoof for allegedly posting an offensive comment under a video featuring the daughter of N Ramachandran, a Kochi native who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. He was arrested on arrival from abroad this year. Examination of Sanoof's mobile phone allegedly revealed his links with some anti-national groups, prompting the ATS to investigate the matter further, an official said.