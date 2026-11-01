ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Gets Court Nod To Destroy Explosives Seized In Malappuram

Kochi: A court has granted permission to the NIA to destroy live explosives seized from Tirurangadi in Malappuram district in February this year, with the assistance of experts.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the seizure of 89,600 gelatin sticks and a large quantity of non-electric detonators from a lorry carrying onion sacks at Tirurangadi on February 7.

The agency recently approached the court seeking permission to destroy or defuse the seized explosives, stating that storing them for a prolonged period would pose a safety hazard.

NIA Special Court Judge P K Mohandas heard the petition and granted permission on October 30 to defuse or destroy the explosives with the help of experts. The court also directed the agency to collect samples for use as evidence in the case.

The explosives were found loaded in a lorry parked on the premises of Farha Hollow Bricks Company on the Chemmad-Thalappara Road in Malappuram district by the police.