ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Van Dyke, Others; Does Not Invoke UAPA, Seeks Further Probe

New Delhi: The NIA on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against seven foreign nationals, including US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, for illegal entry, stay and movement, but did not invoke the anti-terror law UA(P)A, after arresting them in a terror conspiracy case for alleged links to ethnic armed groups in India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet, filed before Special Judge Prashant Sharma, accused the seven of offences under sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act and said "more time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act".

US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke had been arrested by the NIA from Kolkata airport, while Ukrainian citizens Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak and Ivan Sukmanovskyi were arrested from Lucknow airport on March 13.

Three other Ukrainians --Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk and Viktor Kaminskyi -- were arrested from Delhi airport the same day. It was alleged that the group was operating as mercenaries.

The NIA had earlier registered the case against them under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the UA(P)A along with sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The chargesheet said, “A substantial part of the further investigation with respect to the offences committed under UA(P) Act, 1967 has been completed." "Further investigation is underway and more time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under UA(P)A in view of import and recovery of huge quantity of drones and accessories through India and seizure of huge number of digital devices whose scrutiny is underway…"

It said that the further probe could “indicate their possible involvement in acts affecting/threatening the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India or strike terror in any section of the people of India in a manner affecting India's interests.”

“Further investigation under 193(9) BNSS may be allowed to be continued in order to unearth all the aspects of the larger conspiracy in the instant case against the arrested accused persons and others in the instant case,” the chargesheet said.

According to the chargesheet, the NIA arrested the accused persons to probe their larger conspiracy in the present case, besides investigating to establish their involvement with the Indian insurgent groups active in northeastern states.

“During the investigation, it has been revealed that accused Van Dyke and other arrested Ukrainian nationals visited India in December 2025 after obtaining a tourist visa and thereafter crossed the Myanmar border to reach Victoria Camp, Myanmar for providing training to Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) of Myanmar,” the chargesheet said.

It said the probe revealed that the accused persons reached India in December 2025 and then travelled to Guwahati on different dates and stayed there in different hotels.