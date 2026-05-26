ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Two Pak Nationals, 7 Others in 2025 Sirsa Grenade Attack

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including two Pakistan nationals, in connection with last year's grenade attack on a women's police station in Haryana's Sirsa town, the agency said on Tuesday. The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Panchkula.

There were no casualties in the November 25, 2025, attack, which was a part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad to create terror among the people by targeting police establishments and personnel in India, the NIA said.

The nine men identified in the chargesheet are Pakistan nationals and handlers Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, as well as arrested Indian nationals Dheeraj alias Dhiru, Vikas alias Vikky, Sandeep alias Daimar, Vikas, Sushil alias Sillu, Md Sijaan alias Sijaan alias Ghazi, and Gurjant Singh.

Shahzad and Sohail recruited and radicalised the accused through social media platforms and encrypted communication channels, according to NIA investigations.

As part of the conspiracy, operational modules were established in India and local operatives assigned to carry out grenade attacks on police establishments, the statement said. Dheeraj was the principal India-based operative responsible for coordinating the attacks with the local modules, the NIA said.