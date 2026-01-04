ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Main Shooters In Khalistani-Terrorist Linked Neemrana Hotel Firing Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two main shooters allegedly involved in the 2024 Neemrana hotel firing case linked with Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested accused, Puneet and Narinder Lalli, have been named in a charge sheet filed before a court in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday for various offences under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

The Punjab-based shooters had carried out the actual firing and were also involved in threatening and demanding extortion from the owners of Highway King Hotel, Neemrana (Haryana), a statement issued by the NIA alleged.

With this, a total of nine accused have so far been charge sheeted in the case.

The attack at the hotel was carried out in September 2024 by the terrorist-gangster syndicate of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) led by designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and the Bambiah gang, the statement said.