ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Files Against 5 Juveniles In Pakistan-Linked Ghaziabad Espionage Case

New Delhi: The NIA on Monday filed its investigation report against five juveniles in a case relating to a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy to spy on sensitive locations with the intent of endangering India’s safety and security, officials said.

A total of 21 accused have so far been arrested in the espionage case, first registered at the Kaushambi police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district in March, for installing solar-powered cameras at sensitive spots at railway stations and providing live access from them to suspected terrorists in Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), after taking over the investigation from the police, found that the five juveniles conspired with the other co-accused to assist suspected Pakistani terrorists in obtaining photographs and videos of sensitive installations, along with their precise GPS coordinates, to endanger India’s sovereignty, unity, integrity and security, a statement issued by the agency said.

The five juveniles had illegally trespassed into, approached, and accessed prohibited/sensitive areas of vital importance, the NIA investigation revealed.