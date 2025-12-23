NIA DG Sadanand Date Repatriated To Parent Cadre Maharashtra
Date, a 1990-batch officer, hailed as a 26/11 hero, is the frontrunner to be the Maharashtra DGP.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 7:58 AM IST
New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the premature repatriation of NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date to his parent cadre Maharashtra, a government order said on Monday.
Date, a 1990-batch officer, hailed as a 26/11 hero, is the frontrunner to be the Maharashtra DGP as incumbent Rashmi Shukla's tenure is coming to an end on December 31.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Shri Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS MH (1990) DG, NIA to his parent cadre with immediate effect," the order said.
Date assumed leadership as the Director General of India's elite terror probe unit, the NIA, from incumbent Dinkar Gupta, who superannuated from service on March 31st, 2024. Before joining the NIA, Date served as Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief and held several important positions in the state, including Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, and Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch in Mumbai.
He has also served two tenures in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General and in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Inspector General. Date was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists who launched the dastardly attacks on Mumbai in November 2008. He is also a recipient of the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.
Also read: