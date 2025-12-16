ETV Bharat / bharat

'NIA Courts Should Be Something Like Emergency Ward In A Hospital':SC On Dedicated Courts For Speedy Trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the NIA courts should be something like an emergency ward in a hospital, and, if there is a NIA trial then all other matters can be taken away from that court, which would allow it to completely focus on the NIA matter.

The central government informed the apex court that to ensure speedy trial, it has decided to set up a dedicated NIA court in each state and union territory and more than one court at places where there are over 10 cases under anti-terror law.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, the bench observed, "for optimum utilization of the human resource, the other cases can only be delegated to the court when it has no special trial."

The bench was informed that the assessment of judicial officers is linked with the disposal of cases and in NIA cases, it takes two months’ time to dispose of one case, which may affect their evaluation.

The bench was informed by the Delhi government that 16 special courts are being created in the national capital to deal with organised crime and terror cases.

The bench asked the Centre and the Delhi government to explore the possibility of enacting a stringent anti-organised crime law like MCOCA for the entire National Capital Region, to avoid any jurisdictional conflict between different law enforcement agencies.

Gangster Mahesh Khatri, who has multiple cases registered against him in different areas of the NCR, has moved before the apex court seeking bail on the ground of delayed trial.

The bench, citing cases against Khatri, said hardened criminals involved in organised crime take undue advantage of the jurisdictional issues in NCR and evade the law, which may not be in the interest of society or the nation.

"Sometimes the offence is generated in say A state, and the offender moves to B state. But which court or agency should take cognisance of the matter for prompt investigation, or which courts shall have the competent jurisdiction itself becomes an issue in the criminal trial," the bench said.