'NIA Courts Should Be Something Like Emergency Ward In A Hospital':SC On Dedicated Courts For Speedy Trial
The apex court said that hardened criminals involved in organised crime take undue advantage of the jurisdictional issues in NCR and evade the law.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 16, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the NIA courts should be something like an emergency ward in a hospital, and, if there is a NIA trial then all other matters can be taken away from that court, which would allow it to completely focus on the NIA matter.
The central government informed the apex court that to ensure speedy trial, it has decided to set up a dedicated NIA court in each state and union territory and more than one court at places where there are over 10 cases under anti-terror law.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
During the hearing, the bench observed, "for optimum utilization of the human resource, the other cases can only be delegated to the court when it has no special trial."
The bench was informed that the assessment of judicial officers is linked with the disposal of cases and in NIA cases, it takes two months’ time to dispose of one case, which may affect their evaluation.
The bench was informed by the Delhi government that 16 special courts are being created in the national capital to deal with organised crime and terror cases.
The bench asked the Centre and the Delhi government to explore the possibility of enacting a stringent anti-organised crime law like MCOCA for the entire National Capital Region, to avoid any jurisdictional conflict between different law enforcement agencies.
Gangster Mahesh Khatri, who has multiple cases registered against him in different areas of the NCR, has moved before the apex court seeking bail on the ground of delayed trial.
The bench, citing cases against Khatri, said hardened criminals involved in organised crime take undue advantage of the jurisdictional issues in NCR and evade the law, which may not be in the interest of society or the nation.
"Sometimes the offence is generated in say A state, and the offender moves to B state. But which court or agency should take cognisance of the matter for prompt investigation, or which courts shall have the competent jurisdiction itself becomes an issue in the criminal trial," the bench said.
The top court was hearing bail pleas of Khatri and of Kailash Ramchandani, a Naxal sympathiser from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, who was booked after 15 policemen of a quick response team were killed in an IED blast in 2019.
Justice Bagchi, while pointing to the multiple FIRs regarding Khatri, told additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, and ASG SD Sanjay , representing Delhi government, that they can explore the possibility of invoking of NIA Act in such cases, where there are multiple FIRs in different states.
The bench observed that NIA has the supervening power of taking over all the investigation, particularly in respect of these organised crime brackets.
Bhati said that a virtual meeting of the union home secretary was held with his counterparts of different states and it was agreed that additional infrastructure and post of judicial officers will be created to deal with NIA cases and for these funds will be allocated.
She submitted that the Centre has decided to set up NIA courts in each states and union territories and where there are more than 10 cases like in Kerala due to banned PFI-related cases, more than one NIA court will be there.
Bhati said, "I can say that Rs one crore for recurring and non-recurring expenditure has been proposed by the Centre for setting up additional NIA courts." Sanjay contended that the 16 special courts, for trial of gangster and terror related cases, will start functioning in three months.
The apex court said it wanted these dedicated courts to conduct day-to-day trials in NIA and special statute cases and would not hold trials for any other case. The bench said it should not be a case that existing courts are designated as special courts and burdened by entrusting special enactment cases. The Centre's counsel assured the bench that additional infrastructure is being created.
The top court directed both the law officers to file an action taken report. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing in January, 2026.
Earlier, in July the top court had pulled up the Centre and Maharashtra government for designating existing courts as special courts as it asked for the creation of newer ones meant for special cases.
