ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court Sentences Seven Accused In Bengaluru Prisons Radicalisation Case

New Delhi: Seven accused, including mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba member T Naseer, have been sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by a special National Investigation Agency court in the 2023 Bengaluru prisons radicalisation case, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Apart from Naseer, the court has sentenced accused Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Zahid Tabrez, Syed Mudassir Pasha, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani and Salman Khan and imposed a fine of Rs 48,000, it said.

The accused had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges filed by the NIA in the case relating to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked terror conspiracy hatched inside the Parapanna Agrahara Central Prisons, Bengaluru, by Naseer.

The conspiracy involved identification, recruitment, training, conversion and radicalisation of gullible youth lodged in prison to execute terror activities in India, the statement issued by the NIA said.

The case was initially registered by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) in July 2023 following the seizure of arms, ammunition and digital devices from habitual offenders.