ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court Sentences 4 ISIS Operatives To Jail In 'Voice of Hind' Terror Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: Four operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS were on Monday sentenced to varying jail terms up to six years by an NIA court here in connection with the 'Voice of Hind' terror conspiracy case.

Umar Nisar alias Qasim Khurasani, Rameez Ahmad Lone and Tanveer Ahmad Bhat were each sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment, while Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi was given five years of rigorous imprisonment, along with fines of Rs 36,000, Rs 31,000, Rs 23,000 and Rs 9,000, respectively, a statement issued by the NIA said.

All the sentences have been directed to run concurrently, it said. The four accused were convicted by the special court on September 17. The court found them guilty of criminal conspiracy and various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code relating to dissemination and propagation of ISIS material, radicalisation and recruitment of youth, and furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation, the NIA said.

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones, along with ISIS cadres in India, created a network using pseudo online identities for dissemination of ISIS-related propaganda, the anti-terror agency said.

The organised online campaign was supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities, it added.

NIA's investigation revealed the involvement of cyber entities and their associates in the content creation, editing, publication and dissemination of the India-centric ISIS propaganda magazine 'Sawt-al-Hind (Voice of Hind)' through online platforms.