ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court In Jammu Declares Pak-Based Terrorist Proclaimed Offender In Terror-Funding Case

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Jammu: A special court here has declared a Pakistan-based terrorist a proclaimed offender in a 2022 case concerning alleged terror-funding activities involving Al-Huda Education Trust (AHET) and unlawful activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Thanamang village in Darhal tehsil of Rajouri district, had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in 1995-96 to join militancy and is currently believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Special Judge, NIA Court, Prem Sagar, declared Mir a proclaimed offender while disposing of an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court noted that non-bailable warrants had previously been issued against him, but he had neither been arrested nor appeared before it despite proclamation proceedings and publication of notices in newspapers.