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NIA Court In Jammu Declares Pakistan-Based Terror Accused Proclaimed Offender

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Jammu: A Special NIA Court here has declared a wanted terror accused, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan, a proclaimed offender following an application filed by the National Investigation Agency.

Nazir Hussain, a resident of Hari village in Poonch district, is wanted in a terror conspiracy case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following the recovery of several grenades from an overground worker in the Surankote area of the border district in October 2024. The investigation revealed that the grenade consignment had allegedly been sent from across the border by Hussain, who is also known by several aliases, including Ali Khan, Nasir, Naziru and Shaheen, to carry out blasts.