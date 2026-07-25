ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court Grants Custody Parole To Dismissed J&K Police DySP In Terror Case To Attend Father's Post-Death Rituals

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Jammu has allowed a five-day custody parole to dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in the J&K Police Davinder Singh, who was found ferrying terrorists, to attend his father's post-death rituals at his home in Kashmir.

The NIA court however rejected his 20-day interim bail application, submitted in the Court on July 17, to attend cremation and other rituals of his father.

In an order issued on July 21, special judge of NIA court Jammu Prem Sagar dismissed Singh's interim bail plea as NIA had informed the court that his appeal against rejection of regular bail was pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Passing the order, the NIA Court rejected his interim bail plea but granted him five-day custody parole to attend his father's post death religious ritual Akhand Path at his Srinagar residence from July 27 to 30 under police escort. He will have to return to Kot Bhalwal jail Jammu, where he is currently lodged, on July 31.