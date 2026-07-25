NIA Court Grants Custody Parole To Dismissed J&K Police DySP In Terror Case To Attend Father's Post-Death Rituals
The court however rejected Singh's plea for 20-day interim bail application over NIA submission that his appeal was pending before the High Court.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Jammu has allowed a five-day custody parole to dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in the J&K Police Davinder Singh, who was found ferrying terrorists, to attend his father's post-death rituals at his home in Kashmir.
The NIA court however rejected his 20-day interim bail application, submitted in the Court on July 17, to attend cremation and other rituals of his father.
In an order issued on July 21, special judge of NIA court Jammu Prem Sagar dismissed Singh's interim bail plea as NIA had informed the court that his appeal against rejection of regular bail was pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Passing the order, the NIA Court rejected his interim bail plea but granted him five-day custody parole to attend his father's post death religious ritual Akhand Path at his Srinagar residence from July 27 to 30 under police escort. He will have to return to Kot Bhalwal jail Jammu, where he is currently lodged, on July 31.
"Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the prayer to grant interim bail is not considered as the applicant has already filed appeal against order of rejection of bail by this court but partly allows the application of applicant purely on humanitarian ground for allowing him to participate in the religious rituals," the judge said in his four-page order.
Singh was arrested on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at a check point in Anantnag in January 2020 while ferrying terrorists including self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahiddin Syed Naveed Mushtaq. The DySP was posted at the anti-hijacking wing of Srinagar airport at that time and was dismissed from service by the government in 2021.
He had filed an application for interim bail on July 17 with NIA court citing the death of his father Deedar Singh. The NIA opposed the plea, arguing that the accused is facing trial for serious offences affecting national security under various sections of Indian Penal Code, unlawful activities (Prevention ) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.