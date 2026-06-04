ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Accused Till July 6

New Delhi: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House Court has extended the judicial custody of the accused in the Delhi Red Fort blast case until July 6.

The judicial custody was extended by the Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma after the accused, including Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar, were produced before the court on Thursday.

Earlier on May 14, the NIA had filed a 7,500-page charge sheet against ten accused persons for their involvement in the blast that took place near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025.

According to the investigating agency, a high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion resulted in 11 deaths and injuries to several others.

The NIA had also named the prime accused, Umar-un-Nabi , who carried out the car bomb explosion last year, in the chargesheet. Nabi died at the scene of the incident.