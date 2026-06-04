NIA Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Accused Till July 6
Special National Investigation Agency court has extended the judicial custody of accused in the Delhi Red Fort blast case until July 6.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House Court has extended the judicial custody of the accused in the Delhi Red Fort blast case until July 6.
The judicial custody was extended by the Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma after the accused, including Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar, were produced before the court on Thursday.
Earlier on May 14, the NIA had filed a 7,500-page charge sheet against ten accused persons for their involvement in the blast that took place near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025.
According to the investigating agency, a high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion resulted in 11 deaths and injuries to several others.
The NIA had also named the prime accused, Umar-un-Nabi , who carried out the car bomb explosion last year, in the chargesheet. Nabi died at the scene of the incident.
Earlier, NIA arrested another accused, Danish, in Srinagar, who has been charged with carrying out technical modifications to a drone and attempting "to assemble a rocket prior to the car bomb explosion." According to the investigators, Danish played a pivotal role in executing the entire conspiracy in collusion with Nabi.
According to the NIA, Nabi had brainwashed Danish — a Political Science graduate — with the intent of turning him into a suicide bomber. In October 2024, Danish had agreed to meet with the members of the terror module at a mosque in south Kashmir's Kulgam, which was allegedly run by a group of doctors. NIA said that the module had been "terrorising" people.
As per the investigation, Danisah was subsequently taken to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, where the Red Fort blast conspiracy was hatched. The blast was carried out using an i10 car.
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