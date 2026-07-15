ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court Convicts Key Accused In ISIS-Linked Terror Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: A key accused in an ISIS-linked terror conspiracy to carry out targeted killings and trigger communal riots has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a special NIA court in Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Haneef Khan is the first accused to be convicted in the case, in which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far chargesheeted 20 people, all of whom have been arrested. He was also fined Rs 48,000 in the case, a statement issued by the agency said.

Khan, who pleaded guilty during the trial that began in October 2025, was found to be part of the recce team that had visited the Shivanasamudra area in Chamarajanagra district and the Gundlupet area in Karnataka to identify forest locations for training and establishing hideouts as part of the conspiracy.

According to the NIA investigation, the conspiracy was masterminded by the prime accused, Mehaboob Pasha, who had conducted several meetings at his residence at Guruppanapalya.