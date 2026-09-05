NIA Court Convicts 10 Naxalites in 2013 Jhiram Ghati Attack Of Chhattisgarh
The court said it will announce the quantum of punishment on September 16.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Bastar: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar on Saturday convicted all 10 accused in the 2013 Naxal attack in which 27 people were killed, including top Congress leaders of the state.
The convicted accused are Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumita alias Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandvi, Kosa Kavasi alias Kosaram, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Snna alias Chamru and Mahadev Nag.
The court has clarified that the final hearing regarding the quantum of punishment will take place on September 16, after which the sentences for the convicts will be announced.