NIA Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Among Nine In 2019 Human Trafficking Case
The court imposed a fine of Rs 1,37,000 on the convicted accused, along with three months' simple imprisonment if the fine is not paid.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
New Delhi: A special NIA court in Hyderabad has secured life imprisonment for nine accused, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, linked to a syndicate in a human trafficking case registered in 2019.
The case pertains to a human trafficking network involved in trafficking Bangladeshi women into India by luring them with promises of lucrative employment and decent wages, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution.
In its order passed on Thursday (September 17), the court convicted and sentenced the nine accused to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1,37,000 on the convicted accused, with a further sentence of three months' simple imprisonment in default of payment of the fine.
The original case was registered by Telangana Police at Pahadi Shareef Police Station in Hyderabad following an operation in September 2019 during which three Bangladeshi women were rescued from a brothel being operated at Jalpally village, and another woman was rescued from a house at Mahimood Colony, Balapur in Hyderabad.
The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on October 12, 2019, as RC-03/2019/NIA/HYD. During its investigation, the NIA found the involvement of the accused in the human trafficking network. The anti-terror agency subsequently filed a chargesheet against the accused on October 17, 2020.
NIA investigation led to the arrest of the accused persons from different locations, including West Bengal and Telangana, during 2019 and 2020.
The accused persons were identified as Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohd Yousuf Khan alias Md Imran, Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik, Imamul Ghazi alias Mohd Rana Hussain, Mohammed Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das alias Sagor, Mohd Abdulla Munshi alias Abdul Sarkar and Mohd Ayub Shaik, and were prosecuted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.
Also Read: