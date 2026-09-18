ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Among Nine In 2019 Human Trafficking Case

New Delhi: A special NIA court in Hyderabad has secured life imprisonment for nine accused, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, linked to a syndicate in a human trafficking case registered in 2019.

The case pertains to a human trafficking network involved in trafficking Bangladeshi women into India by luring them with promises of lucrative employment and decent wages, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution.

In its order passed on Thursday (September 17), the court convicted and sentenced the nine accused to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1,37,000 on the convicted accused, with a further sentence of three months' simple imprisonment in default of payment of the fine.

The original case was registered by Telangana Police at Pahadi Shareef Police Station in Hyderabad following an operation in September 2019 during which three Bangladeshi women were rescued from a brothel being operated at Jalpally village, and another woman was rescued from a house at Mahimood Colony, Balapur in Hyderabad.