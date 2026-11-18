ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Conference In Delhi To Discuss Cross-Border Terrorism, Terror Financing, Emerging Security Threats

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of intensified counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will organise a two-day Anti-Terror Conference in the national capital from Thursday, with a special focus on tackling cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the conference, which comes a day after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter in Kulgam district on Wednesday. The developments have brought renewed attention to the security challenges posed by Pakistan-backed terror networks and their local operatives.

The conference will bring together senior police officers, officials of Central intelligence and investigative agencies, security personnel, and experts from the legal, forensic and technological fields.

Kulgam Encounter Puts Focus On Terror Networks

The conference comes amid continued operations by security agencies against terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhat was allegedly involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam, in which three paramilitary personnel were injured.

His associate, Umar Nisar Dar, was killed in an encounter on Monday, while Bhat managed to escape. Security forces later tracked him to Zangalpora village, where he was killed, reportedly after several appeals to surrender went unanswered.

Home Minister Amit Shah had hailed the coordinated efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies in the operation. He said the action reflected effective coordination among the security forces and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The conference is expected to provide a common platform for Central and state agencies to assess evolving terror threats, exchange operational experiences and strengthen intelligence-sharing and investigative coordination.