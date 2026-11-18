NIA Conference In Delhi To Discuss Cross-Border Terrorism, Terror Financing, Emerging Security Threats
Discussions will cover evidence collection across borders, witness protection, prosecution challenges and the use of technology in investigations and court proceedings, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Against the backdrop of intensified counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will organise a two-day Anti-Terror Conference in the national capital from Thursday, with a special focus on tackling cross-border terrorism.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the conference, which comes a day after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter in Kulgam district on Wednesday. The developments have brought renewed attention to the security challenges posed by Pakistan-backed terror networks and their local operatives.
The conference will bring together senior police officers, officials of Central intelligence and investigative agencies, security personnel, and experts from the legal, forensic and technological fields.
Kulgam Encounter Puts Focus On Terror Networks
The conference comes amid continued operations by security agencies against terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhat was allegedly involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam, in which three paramilitary personnel were injured.
His associate, Umar Nisar Dar, was killed in an encounter on Monday, while Bhat managed to escape. Security forces later tracked him to Zangalpora village, where he was killed, reportedly after several appeals to surrender went unanswered.
Home Minister Amit Shah had hailed the coordinated efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies in the operation. He said the action reflected effective coordination among the security forces and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.
The conference is expected to provide a common platform for Central and state agencies to assess evolving terror threats, exchange operational experiences and strengthen intelligence-sharing and investigative coordination.
In line with the Centre's 'Whole of Government' approach, discussions will focus on improving coordination among stakeholders and establishing formal and informal mechanisms for joint action. The deliberations are also expected to inform future counter-terrorism policies and institutional responses.
Key subjects on the agenda include obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, using digital forensics and data analytics in terror investigations, improving trial management, countering radicalisation and addressing emerging hybrid threats to national security.
Participants will also discuss ways to disrupt terror financing networks, including the tools and techniques used by investigating agencies. Case studies, operational experiences, future-ready counter-terrorism strategies and measures to strengthen institutional capabilities will also form part of the discussions.
Training Programme For State Police Personnel
A major component of this year's conference will be a capacity-building programme for state police personnel and practising professionals. The training will focus on applying new criminal laws in terror investigations, using digital evidence during prosecution, and improving trial strategy and management.
It will also cover special legal provisions governing terror cases, challenges posed by the defense, witness protection and government initiatives aimed at strengthening prosecution.
Senior police officers from states and Union Territories, central investigative and intelligence agencies, and experts in law, forensics, and technology are expected to participate in the two-day conference.
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