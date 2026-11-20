ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Conference Focuses On Technology To Counter Cross-Border Terrorism

New Delhi: With terrorist organisations increasingly exploiting technology to plan and execute cross-border terror activities, the two-day anti-terror conference in the national capital focused on strengthening the technological capabilities of investigative agencies to counter emerging security threats.

Disclosing the details of the deliberations on Friday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said senior officials of Central and State anti-terror agencies discussed a range of technology-related challenges, including the use of forensic tools in terror investigations, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled investigations, and the misuse of illegally smuggled SIM cards by terrorist organisations.

The conference also deliberated on the use of technology in cross-border terror offences and the need to equip investigating agencies with advanced technological tools to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated terror networks.

"As the terrorists are using lots of technologies, investigators must have latest devices to counter all threats. To technologically upgrade the anti-terror agencies, the NIA has established three verticals, including telecom data and devices, use of various databases and open-source data in its 21 branch offices with technical support units," Aggarwal said.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also participated in two sessions of the conference, focusing on the nexus between organised crime and terrorism and the use of technology in countering cross-border terror offences.

The sixth edition of the NIA’s Anti-Terror Conference concluded on Friday with a focus on strengthening India’s collective counter-terrorism architecture through better coordination between Central and State agencies, intelligence-led investigations and effective prosecution of terror cases.

The two-day conference was organised around the theme ‘Cross-Border Terrorism’. It brought together senior officers from State Police forces, Central investigative and intelligence agencies and other stakeholders.

As many as 40 Directors General and heads of State Police forces and Central agencies attended the conference, along with 230 participants representing anti-terror investigation units across States.

Inaugurating the conference, Shah on Thursday reiterated the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and called for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem.

He emphasised that counter-terrorism efforts must go beyond targeting the immediate perpetrators and extend to cross-border handlers, financial networks, organised crime syndicates and local facilitators supporting terrorist activities.

Shah also appreciated the efforts of Central and State agencies in bringing back 303 fugitives from 36 countries, underlining the importance of international cooperation in tackling organised criminal and terrorist networks.