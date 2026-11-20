NIA Conference Focuses On Technology To Counter Cross-Border Terrorism
AI, big data analytics, forensic tools and illegally smuggled SIM cards figure prominently in discussions; agency records 93% conviction rate in 2026. Reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
New Delhi: With terrorist organisations increasingly exploiting technology to plan and execute cross-border terror activities, the two-day anti-terror conference in the national capital focused on strengthening the technological capabilities of investigative agencies to counter emerging security threats.
Disclosing the details of the deliberations on Friday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said senior officials of Central and State anti-terror agencies discussed a range of technology-related challenges, including the use of forensic tools in terror investigations, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled investigations, and the misuse of illegally smuggled SIM cards by terrorist organisations.
The conference also deliberated on the use of technology in cross-border terror offences and the need to equip investigating agencies with advanced technological tools to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated terror networks.
"As the terrorists are using lots of technologies, investigators must have latest devices to counter all threats. To technologically upgrade the anti-terror agencies, the NIA has established three verticals, including telecom data and devices, use of various databases and open-source data in its 21 branch offices with technical support units," Aggarwal said.
He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also participated in two sessions of the conference, focusing on the nexus between organised crime and terrorism and the use of technology in countering cross-border terror offences.
The sixth edition of the NIA’s Anti-Terror Conference concluded on Friday with a focus on strengthening India’s collective counter-terrorism architecture through better coordination between Central and State agencies, intelligence-led investigations and effective prosecution of terror cases.
The two-day conference was organised around the theme ‘Cross-Border Terrorism’. It brought together senior officers from State Police forces, Central investigative and intelligence agencies and other stakeholders.
As many as 40 Directors General and heads of State Police forces and Central agencies attended the conference, along with 230 participants representing anti-terror investigation units across States.
Inaugurating the conference, Shah on Thursday reiterated the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and called for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem.
He emphasised that counter-terrorism efforts must go beyond targeting the immediate perpetrators and extend to cross-border handlers, financial networks, organised crime syndicates and local facilitators supporting terrorist activities.
Shah also appreciated the efforts of Central and State agencies in bringing back 303 fugitives from 36 countries, underlining the importance of international cooperation in tackling organised criminal and terrorist networks.
He identified terrorism, organised crime and drug trafficking as three major challenges requiring concerted action by Central and State agencies. Shah stressed the need for an integrated mechanism for intelligence sharing, coordination and joint operations to address the interconnected nature of these threats.
According to an official, the conference reaffirmed the importance of a coordinated approach involving all government agencies in responding to the evolving nature of terrorism.
"It provided an important platform for sharing operational experiences, identifying gaps in existing capabilities and developing actionable strategies to strengthen India’s counter-terrorism preparedness in furtherance of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the official said.
NIA registers 82 cases, secures 93 per cent conviction rate
The NIA DG said the agency had registered 82 cases so far in 2026, while securing convictions in 27 of the 29 cases in which judgments were delivered during the year, translating into a conviction rate of 93 per cent.
“A total of 123 accused were convicted in these cases. The convictions included death sentences for 10 accused and life imprisonment for 14 others,” he said.
The NIA chief also highlighted the agency’s efforts to strengthen the investigative capabilities of State Police forces through specialised training programmes.
According to Aggarwal, the agency trained 5,800 police personnel through 53 training programmes during the year, with the objective of improving the capacity of State Police units to investigate terror-related cases and handle complex investigations.
To ensure speedy disposal of terror-related cases, 25 exclusive NIA courts have been established across the country, while another 14 are expected to be set up shortly, the NIA DG said.
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