ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Conducts Searches Across 5 States In Al Qaida Gujarat Terror Conspiracy Case

Several digital devices and documents were seized and sent for forensic analysis.

NIA Conducts Searches Across 5 States In Al Qaida Gujarat Terror Conspiracy Case
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:39 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 10 locations across five states in an Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case allegedly involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, officials said on Thursday.

NIA teams conducted searches at premises on Wednesday linked with various suspects and their associates in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana and Gujarat, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said several digital devices and documents were seized that have been sent for forensic analysis.

The case was registered in 2023 and centres around four Bangladeshi nationals -- Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azarul Islam, and Abdul Latif -- had illegally infiltrated into India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents, the NIA alleged.

"They were found to be connected with the proscribed Al-Qaida terrorist organisation. The men were involved in collection and transfer of funds to Al Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were also found to be actively motivating Muslim youth," the statement said.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet on November 10, 2023, in an Ahmedabad Special Court.

Also read:

  1. NIA, IB, Police Hold High-Level Meet in Delhi To Coordinate Probe Into Red Fort Blast
  2. NIA Working On Two Major Components Of Delhi Blast - Cause And Organization Involved In The Incident

TAGGED:

NIA
AL QAIDA
GUJARAT TERROR CONSPIRACY CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.