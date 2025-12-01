ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Conducts Raids Across J-K In 'White-Collar Terror' Module Case

NIA conducted searches at the home of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, identified as the mastermind behind the recent 'white-collar' terror module recruitment.

Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stand guard outside the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, April 11, 2025.
By PTI

Published : December 1, 2025 at 8:57 AM IST

1 Min Read
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Kashmir in connection with a "white-collar" terror module that was behind a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said here.

The NIA teams conducted searches at the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, officials said. Wagay has emerged as the mastermind of the radicalisation and recruitment of the 'white-collar' terror module busted early last month. He was arrested by police in October, and the NIA took him into custody last month after taking over the probe into the car blast that left 15 people dead and several others injured.

Raids were also carried out at Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora areas of Pulwama district, officials said, adding these locations were linked to people associated with the Delhi car blast case. Additionally, the agency searched the residence of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur in the first week of November.

Further details are awaited.

