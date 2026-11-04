ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Conducts Multi-State Searches To Probe Fake Indian Currency Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted multi-state searches as part of its probe in a fake Indian currency recovery case in Bihar, officials said.

A total of eight locations -- two in Aurangabad and three in Bihar's Gaya Ji, two locations in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and one in West Bengal's Malda -- were searched in connection with the case, they said.

The case pertains to the recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 2,48,500 from the jurisdiction of police station Madanpur, Aurangabad, Bihar, a statement issued by the NIA said.

During the searches, digital devices, incriminating documents and Bangladeshi currency, among other items, were seized, it said. Following the recovery of the FICN, the local police registered a case on August 15, against four accused -- Surendra Kumar, Vijay Yadav, Ranjan, and Pradeep Saw alias Pradeep Kumar Saw, the statement said.