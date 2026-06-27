ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Chargesheets Three Including Absconding Terror Module Founder In Red Fort Blast Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more persons, including an absconding paediatrician identified as a founding member of a terror module, for involvement in the vehicle-borne bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort last year, officials said on Saturday.

The NIA has named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and absconding Muzafar Ahmad, alias Faraz alias Zafar -- all from Jammu and Kashmir -- as accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed before Patiala House Courts here, they said.

This takes the number of persons chargesheeted in the case to 13, which includes prime accused Dr Umer Un Nabi, driver of the explosive-laden car who died in the blast, officials said.

Muzafar Ahmed, a paediatrician (MBBS, MD), has been identified as the elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather and a founding member of "AGuH (Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind) Interim" -- an offshoot of Al-Qaeda, a statement issued by the NIA said.

NIA investigation has found Muzafar to be one of the prime architects -- along with co-accused Umer, Muzammil, Adeel, and Mufti Irfan -- of the conspiracy that led to the deadly vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killing 11 people.

NIA's probe has revealed that Muzafar had attended the secret Eidgah meeting in Srinagar in June 2022, during which AGuH Interim was established, the statement said, identifying Muzafar as one of the founding members of the terror module.