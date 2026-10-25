ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Chargesheets Six In Punjab Railway Track Blast Case Linked To Khalistan Zindabad Force

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the April 27 blast on the railway track between Shambhu and Rajpura stations in Punjab, in which Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh was killed while assembling explosives.

The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court in Mohali against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Manjit Singh. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Railways Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, the accused were involved in hatching the conspiracy to carry out the blast on the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) railway line on April 27 this year.

The agency said that the conspiracy was aimed at furthering the terrorist activities of the banned organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), disrupting communal harmony and destabilising law and order in Punjab. During the investigation, the NIA found that the arrested accused, along with deceased accused Jagroop Singh, were allegedly part of a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjit Singh alias Neeta, who is associated with KZF and has been declared a designated individual terrorist.

The NIA, in the chargesheet, said the conspiracy was aimed at promoting Khalistani ideology and furthering the objectives of the terrorist organisation. The NIA further said that the terrorist outfit was involved in raising funds for terrorist activities, procurement of explosives, arms and ammunition, creating fear among the public and threatening the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country. The NIA said that further investigation into the case is underway.