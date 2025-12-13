ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Chargesheets 7 For Radicalising Youth Into Terrorism Under Guise Of Free Arabic Classes

New Delhi: The NIA on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against seven accused and Kovai Arabic Educational Association (KAEA), a registered society, in a 2023 case related to the radicalisation of youth for terror activities under the guise of free Arabic classes.

The counter-terror agency had earlier chargesheeted four accused, including Jameel Basha, the principal of Madras Arabic College, in the case which arose from the investigation into the October 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast.

Fourteen of the 18 accused in the Coimbatore blast were students of Kovai Arabic College, which functioned under the KAEA society, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The instant case, registered suo-motu by the agency's Chennai branch in August 2023, related to the radicalisation and incitement of youth into terrorist acts by an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired radical group under the guise of free Arabic language classes.