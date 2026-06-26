ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Chargesheets 11 In JMB-Linked Terror Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused in a case related to a terror conspiracy orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist outfit, Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The chargesheet was filed at the NIA Special Court in Guwahati under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA investigation had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy hatched by Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) – a manifestation of JBM – to expand the outfit’s terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the Northeastern states of India, including Assam and Tripura, a statement released by the NIA on Friday said. The alleged conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation’s extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit’s network in India.

Investigations by the anti-terror organisation showed that JBM’s senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit’s nefarious agenda on Indian soil.